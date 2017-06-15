Karan Mehra, Wife Nisha Rawal Welcome Baby Boy. See Pic

Highlights
Here's the first picture of Karan Mehra's son.
Meanwhile, Nisha thanked his friends and family members, who supported her during pregnancy. She posted a picture of herself with the baby bump and wrote, "This one's for all who have shown me unconditional love during this sensitive journey."
See what Nisha posted.
This one's for all who have shown me unconditional love during this sensitive journey: To friends who care, to the strangers who offer me to jump the shopping queues, to the store attendants who run to offer a chair, to the security guards who switch off the scanners so the baby is safe, to fans who endlessly and lovingly wait for my posts just to shower their love on me, to mommy who pays a surprise visit with my favourite halwa, to family that's in preparation every moment to welcome the new member, to the staff at home who doesn't let me bend to pick up stuff, to my music sir who lets me attend class with millions of pillows around me and above all to my partner who freezes at night inside umpteen layers of quilts so I can sleep in a comfortable temperature, who holds my hand every step of the way and without whom I would never be fortunate enough to experience this magic inside and around me and of course to the little angel growing inside me always reminding me of how much power nature has bestowed upon me, the power of being a woman, the power of procreation. THANK YOU GOD for so many priceless joys Thank u @rohitkverma for this bespoke pregnancy dress
Karan Mehra became a household name after featuring as Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, opposite Hina Khan. He quit the show last year citing health issues. He was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 10.
Karan and Nisha started their careers as models. They dated for about six years before their wedding. They have together appeared on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5.
Nisha last television show was Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She has also been a part of Sonu Nigam's hit album Chanda Ki Doli, which released in 2005.
Congratulations, Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal.