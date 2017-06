Karan Mehra, Wife Nisha Rawal Welcome Baby Boy. See Pic

Highlights Karan announced the baby's birth on Instagram "We are ready for this new journey with our little blessing," wrote Karan Karan was last seen in Bigg Boss 10

The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts, this is something that cannot be expressed in just words. We are ready for this new journey with our little blessing that has arrived in the form of a beautiful baby boy A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

Television star Karan Mehra welcomed his first child, a son, with wife Nisha Rawal . Karan, 34, announced the baby's birth on Wednesday night via Instagram. He posted an adorable picture of his son's tiny feet and captioned it as, "The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts, this is something that cannot be expressed in just words. We are ready for this new journey with our little blessing that has arrived in the form of a beautiful baby boy." Karan and Nisha have been married for over five years. The actor had announced Nisha's pregnancy through social media earlier this year.Here's the first picture of Karan Mehra's son.Meanwhile, Nisha thanked his friends and family members, who supported her during pregnancy. She posted a picture of herself with the baby bump and wrote, "This one's for all who have shown me unconditional love during this sensitive journey."See what Nisha posted.Karan Mehra became a household name after featuring as Naitik in, opposite Hina Khan. He quit the show last year citing health issues. He was last seen in the reality showKaran and Nisha started their careers as models. They dated for about six years before their wedding. They have together appeared on the dance reality showNisha last television show was. She has also been a part of Sonu Nigam's hit album, which released in 2005.Congratulations, Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal.