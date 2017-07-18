Karan Johar's Post About Twins Roohi And Yash Is Totally Adorable

Karan Johar is currently in New York and he is missing his twins Yash and Roohi. The 45-year-old director shared an adorable picture featuring his little bundles of joy on social media

All India | Written by | Updated: July 18, 2017 15:11 IST
Karan Johar with one of his kids outside a hospital in Mumbai.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  2. Karan Johar became a parent to twins via surrogacy in February
  3. Karan Johar said he's blessed to have Yash and Roohi in his life
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who flew to New York to host the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards, has been missing his twins, Yash and Roohi. The 45-year-old director has finally delighted all his fans and followers on social media by sharing an adorable post featuring his little bundles of joy. KJo posted a photograph which shows cute little hands of Yash, Roohi, probably held by him. "I miss my babies!!!! #roohiandyash," he wrote. Karan Johar became a parent to twins via surrogacy in February. He brought his children home in March, 50 days after they were hospitalized due to their premature birth. Karan named his son after his late father Yash Johar and Roohi is a rearrangement of his mother's name Hiroo.

See the adorable picture posted by Karan Johar here:
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, who made their Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, were among the first ones to see his twins.

Karan Johar's best friend and Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri has designed Roohi and Yash's nursery.
 
 
 

The detailing of the baby nursery....designed with love and care by @gaurikhan

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Earlier this month, Karan Johar said that he's blessed to have Yash and Roohi in his life. He also added that playing a dual role of a mother and father to them is 'even more daunting,' reported news agency IANS.

Speaking at the launch of dietician Pooja Makhija's second book, Karan Johar said: "I am playing both mother and father in this dynamic, so I have a double role to play and for me, it's even more daunting. I have told myself that I am not going to be a hysterical, hyper parent because I see so many of them around me and specially leading actresses who become mothers. From leading actresses, they become paranoid parents," reported IANS.

Karan Johar last directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Hindi version of S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion was produced under his Dharma Productions.

(With IANS inputs)

