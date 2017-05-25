Karan Johar's Celeb Friends Post Birthday Messages. See Him And Bachchans In Old Pic

Highlights
- "Thank you for all that you are," wrote Abhishek
- "You're the best person I know. Thank you for being you," Varun wrote
- Abhishek has worked with KJo in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Dostana
Alia Bhatt, who was launched by Karan in Student Of The Year, posted a sweet birthday message for her mentor. "Happy Birthday to my most favourite person in the whole world! @karanjohar you're my friend, my father, my teacher and last but not the least you're my in house fashion police," she captioned her post.
Check out how Alia Bhatt wished KJo.
Karan will also be hosting a Facebook live session with Alia on the occasion of his birthday.
My first Facebook live chat with @aliaa08 tomorrow!!! pic.twitter.com/p71s6iCSWd— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 24, 2017
Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan posted an adorable picture of himself with Karan and wrote, "Happy birthday @karanjohar. Wish you many more smiles ahead. You're the best person I know thank you for being you." Alia and Varun recently starred in Karan Johar's film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
Happy birthday @karanjohar. Wish you many more smiles ahead. Your the best person I know thank you for being you pic.twitter.com/KcIZ9nMDEC— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 25, 2017
Check out other celebrities posts here:
Happy Birthday dearest @karanjohar may your joys ,happiness and success be doubled since you have 2 more in the family to share it with— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) May 25, 2017
Happy Birthday @karanjohar Wish you an amazing year filled with more of all the wonderful things in the world— Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) May 25, 2017
This year's birthday would be special for Karan Johar, as he became father to twins - Roohi and Yash in February. KJo is currently basking in the glory of the record-shattering success of Baahubali: The Conclusion, directed by S S Rajamouli. Karan's Dharma Productions is in charge of the Hindi version of the film.
Happy birthday, Karan Johar.