Karan Johar's Celeb Friends Post Birthday Messages. See Him And Bachchans In Old Pic

Highlights "Thank you for all that you are," wrote Abhishek "You're the best person I know. Thank you for being you," Varun wrote Abhishek has worked with KJo in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Dostana

It's Karan Johar's birthday today . As the filmmaker celebrates his 45th birthday, Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, wished KJo on social media. Abhishek, who has been friends with Karan since childhood, shared a throwback picture of himself with Karan and Amitabh Bachchan . "#Throwbackthursday since it's his birthday... @karanjohar happy birthday," Abhishek captioned his post. Abhishek has worked with KJo inandwhile Aishwarya starred in his last release. "Thank you for all that you are and for the amount of love you give and spread. Have the best year. Lots of love," Abhishek wrote on Twitter. Here's the picture.Alia Bhatt, who was launched by Karan in, posted a sweet birthday message for her mentor. "Happy Birthday to my most favourite person in the whole world! @karanjohar you're my friend, my father, my teacher and last but not the least you're my in house fashion police," she captioned her post.Check out how Alia Bhatt wished KJo.Karan will also be hosting a Facebook live session with Alia on the occasion of his birthday.Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan posted an adorable picture of himself with Karan and wrote, "Happy birthday @karanjohar. Wish you many more smiles ahead. You're the best person I know thank you for being you." Alia and Varun recently starred in Karan Johar's filmCheck out other celebrities posts here:This year's birthday would be special for Karan Johar, as he became father to twins - Roohi and Yash in February. KJo is currently basking in the glory of the record-shattering success of, directed by S S Rajamouli. Karan's Dharma Productions is in charge of the Hindi version of the film. Happy birthday, Karan Johar.