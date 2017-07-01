Karan Johar Won't Be A 'Paranoid Parent' Like Some 'Leading Actress' Karan Johar said that some leading actresses became paranoid parents after they became mothers. KJo won't be a 'hysterical parent' to his twins Roohi and Yash

51 Shares EMAIL PRINT Karan Johar with one of his kids outside a hospital in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights The dual role of mother and father is even more daunting, says KJo I am not going to be a hysterical, hyper parent, said Karan Johar Karan Johar's twins were born prematurely in February



Karan Johar's twins were born prematurely in February and were kept in a neo-natal intensive care unit of a suburban Mumbai hospital for days



A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:51am PDT



Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who is also a new mother, was Karan's co-panelist at the event. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their daughter Misha in August last year. Talking about Mira and Misha, Karan said: "Mira is the most gorgeous, youngest mother I know. And I can't wait for my daughter Roohi to become best friends with Misha," reported



(With IANS inputs)



Filmmaker Karan Johar says he's blessed to have Roohi and Yash (his twins born via surrogacy in February) in his life and added that it is 'even more daunting' to play the role of both mother and father to the twins, reports news agency IANS. But the 45-year-old filmmaker said that ' I told myself that I am not going to be a hysterical, hyper parent ." Karan Johar, who was speaking at the launch of dietician Pooja Makhija's second book, said: "I am playing both mother and father in this dynamic, so I have a double role to play and for me, it's even more daunting. I have told myself that I am not going to be a hysterical, hyper parent because I see so many of them around me and specially leading actresses who become mothers. From leading actresses, they become paranoid parents."Karan Johar's twins were born prematurely in February and were kept in a neo-natal intensive care unit of a suburban Mumbai hospital for days before KJo took then home . "I still look at them and can't yet believe that they are mine. I am just blessed every morning by their presence. I always say that they are the finest Dharma productions, literally and otherwise."Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who is also a new mother, was Karan's co-panelist at the event. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their daughter Misha in August last year. Talking about Mira and Misha, Karan said: "Mira is the most gorgeous, youngest mother I know. And I can't wait for my daughter Roohi to become best friends with Misha," reported Indian Express (With IANS inputs)