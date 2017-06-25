Kapil Sharma Welcomes Former Co-Star Chandan Prabhakar Back. What Kiku Sharda Says

Kapil Sharma welcomed his former co-star Chandan Prabhakar back on the show. The duo reunited after about three months

All India | Written by | Updated: June 25, 2017 16:25 IST
Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show (Image courtesy: kikusharda )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Welcome back bhai," wrote Kiku Sharda
  2. Chandan had quit the show after Sunil Grover's exit
  3. Kapil Sharma is accused of hitting Sunil Grover while flying to India
Comedian Kapil Sharma has happily welcomed his former co-star Chandan Prabhakar back on his show. The duo reunited after about three months as Chandan had quit The Kapil Sharma Show due to Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma's fight. Kiku Sharda, Kapil's other co-star posted a picture on Twitter from the sets of the show, where Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar are greeting each other. "Aksar wahi rishtey lajawaab hote hain, jo zamane se nahi, ehsaaso se bane hote hain @KapilSharmaK9 @haanjichandan welcome back bhai," read his caption. Chandan Prabhakar played Chandu chaiwala on Kapil Sharma's show. A couple of days ago, he had revealed about his comeback via a live chat with fans on Facebook.

Here's Kiku Sharda's post.
 

Kapil Sharma, allegedly drunk, is accused of hitting Sunil Grover with a shoe on a flight. He also had a fight with his other castmates. Soon, Sunil Grover left the show and refused to return. Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar had also quit Kapil Sharma's show at the same time.

Few weeks ago, Ali Asgar, cited out the reason behind why he quit the show. "We worked there for the longest period of time, but after a certain point, there was a time when I felt that I should move from the show because I had creative differences with Kapil and his team. My character wasn't going anywhere and it was becoming stagnant and I felt there was no scope for creative improvement," reported news agency IANS.

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover, who has been a part of various special shows after the altercation, will be making guest appearances on Krushna Abhishek's new show Comedy Company. Krushna and Kapil have previously worked together in Jubilee Comedy Circus.
 

