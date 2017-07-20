Kapil Sharma Reportedly Ill, Mubarakan Cast Waits 4 Hours And Leave

Kapil Sharma's poor health reportedly led to the cancellation of yet another episode of his show. On Wednesday, Team Mubarakan arrived on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show but had to leave without filming because the comedian failed to make it to the shoot, reports Indian Express. "As Kapil's health was involved, the team decided to wait for him for some more time and finish the shoot," the source said. Actors Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D'Cruz arrived as per schedule at 5.30 pm and reportedly left after 10 pm. "The shoot was scheduled to begin around 5.30 pm. But as Kapil had not come till then, we made some calls and it was then we were told that he is not keeping well but will try to come in for the shoot as soon as possible. But till 10 pm when he did not turn up, everyone decided that they shall leave after waiting for over four hours," the source told Indian Express.
Highlights
- Anil Kapoor, Arjun, Ileana and Athiya had arrived to promote Mubarakan
- Kapil Sharma failed to arrive because he was unwell
- Last week, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma left without shooting
Last week, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma also left the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show without shooting for the episode after the host collapsed, reported Hindustan Times. Kapil's team even cancelled a shoot with the stars of Guest Iin London mid-way because of Kapil's deteriorating health. A source told Hindustan Times that Kapil is stressed due to the impending arrival of his rival Krushna Abhishek's The Drama Company.
Krushna's showrunners have hired The Kapil Sharma Show's creative director Preeti Simoes along with his former co-star actor Ali Asgar. The show also featured actor Mithun Chakraborty. Meanwhile, comedienne Bharti Singh has joined Kapil's show.