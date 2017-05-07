Kapil Mishra, Sacked From Arvind Kejriwal Cabinet, Alleges Conspiracy: 10 Points

The legislator from east Delhi said he has already shared "explosive details" about the alleged water tanker scam with the Chief Minister.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 07, 2017 09:55 IST
After he was sacked, Kapil Mishra claimed he was the only minister without any corruption charge.

AAP leader Kapil Mishra, sacked as Delhi Water Minister, has targeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging a "major conspiracy". Mr Mishra's removal last evening, the latest in a string of upheavals to hit the Aam Aadmi Party, came minutes after he, in a series of tweets, promised a "massive expose on tanker scam" on Sunday. The 36-year-old AAP leader has said that he will meet Lieutenant General Anil Baijal before going public with his expose at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, at 11:30 am today.
Here are the latest developments in this big story:
  1. Kapil Mishra, who is considered close to Kumar Vishwas who headlined the AAP's internal battle that spilled out in the open last week, said he had met Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwal earlier on Saturday and had shared "explosive details" with the AAP chief, adding that he handed over crucial documents related to the alleged scam and would go public with it.
  2. "I was not informed of the decision and as per my knowledge, it was taken unilaterally by Kejriwal. The Cabinet or the Political Affairs Committee (the AAP's top decision-making body) was not involved," Mr Mishra told PTI.
  3. The legislator from east Delhi's Karawal Nagar reserved the sharpest attack for the Chief Minister. He said his sacking had nothing to do with the party's defeat in the municipal elections but the water tanker scandal which he had briefed the Chief Minister on.
  4. "I will reveal big names, and maybe because of those names, such a decision has been made," Mr Mishra said. "I am Kapil Mishra and Kejriwal knows the role I have played against corruption," he added.
  5. An inquiry into the tanker scam set up by the AAP government had last year put the size of the scam at Rs 400 crore, blaming former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit for creating artificial water scarcity in parts of the national capital to benefit the "tanker mafia".
  6. Earlier on Saturday, announcing Mr Mishra's removal, Manish Sisodia said that the minister had worked hard but "water management was not up to the mark. There were complaints about water not reaching people".
  7. In a seeming dismissal of the government's allegations, Mr Mishra later tweeted, "I am the only minister with no corruption charges. No CBI enquiry against me. Have not given any benefit to my daughter or any of my relatives. I have exposed Sheila (Dikshit's) corruption". The "daughter" reference is being seen as an apparent jibe at Health Minister Satyendar Jain; he appointed his daughter as an adviser who subsequently quit after a controversy broke out last year.
  8. In a tweet that coincided with the timing of Mr Mishra's sacking and appeared to back him, Kumar Vishwas said, "I want to assure the country and party workers that we will continue to raise our voice against corruption, within and without, irrespective of what the outcome is."
  9. Like Mr Vishwas, Mr Mishra was one of the few AAP leaders who had contradicted the party's stand blaming Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for its humiliating defeat in the Delhi municipal elections after the drubbing in Goa and Punjab. "Yes, we have to reconnect with the people and understand reasons for this defeat," Mr Mishra had said.
  10. The party also inducted two new faces into the cabinet - Seemapuri MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam and Najafgarh legislator Kailash Gahlot who will replace Mr Mishra as the Water Minister.

