Kapil Mishra, Sacked From Arvind Kejriwal Cabinet, Alleges Conspiracy: 10 Points

After he was sacked, Kapil Mishra claimed he was the only minister without any corruption charge.

AAP leader Kapil Mishra, sacked as Delhi Water Minister, has targeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging a "major conspiracy". Mr Mishra's removal last evening, the latest in a string of upheavals to hit the Aam Aadmi Party, came minutes after he, in a series of tweets, promised a "massive expose on tanker scam" on Sunday. The 36-year-old AAP leader has said that he will meet Lieutenant General Anil Baijal before going public with his expose at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, at 11:30 am today.