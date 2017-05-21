Kapil Mishra Alleges AAP Leaders' Russia Trip Was Funded By Scam Accused

Continuing his attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party, sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra today demanded to know the source of funding for senior party leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh's trip to Russia. "So who has sponsored Russia trip of Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh? Was Arvind Kejriwal aware of it?," Mr Mishra said in a tweet.He alleges that Delhi-based businessman Sheetal Prasad Singh, linked to a Rs 400 crore high-security number plate scam, sponsored the foreign tours of two AAP leaders. The inquiry into the scam was ordered by GK MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj during the AAP government's first stint and is currently being probed by the Anti Corruption Branch."I have posed nine questions to Arvind Kejriwal as I got details about one foreign tour of Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh... When will you make details of all foreign tours of AAP leaders public?" Mr Mishra said at a press conference at his residence on Sunday.Last week, he was on a fast, which he termed as "satyagraha" against Mr Kejriwal, for six days in protest against the AAP's refusal to disclose details of five party leaders' travels abroad. He broke his fast after he had fainted during one of his anti-AAP press conferences and had to be admitted to a hospital.He also launched the "Let's clean AAP" campaign today to rid the AAP of the "few people who are corrupt". He urged AAP workers to come together and not to leave the party, adding that they have to "snatch it back" from the corrupt people."I won't leave or form another party. It's time to weed out the corrupt people," he said.He also apologised to former AAP leaders and Swaraj India founders Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav and said the party should have paid heed to their views back then.The minister, who was removed from his post of Delhi's water minister by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over non-performance, accused Mr Kejriwal of money laundering and said that was the main reason he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demoetisation move. Since his sacking, he has regularly accused his former boss of taking bribes and facilitating deals for his relatives. The AAP has rubbished the charges and claimed that the BJP was using Mr Mishra to spread lies about the party.