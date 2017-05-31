Kannada Producer Parvathamma Rajkumar Dies At The Age Of 78

Highlights Paravathamma Rajkumar, 78, died of cardiac arrest Paravathamma will be cremated at Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru Kannada film industry has decided to remain shut today as mark of respect

Paravathamma Rajkumar, Kannada film producer and wife of late actor Rajkumar, died after a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Bengaluru. She was 78. Paravathamma Rajkumar died of cardiac arrest at 4.40am at Bengaluru's Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, reports news agency PTI. "Paravathamma Rajkumar expired on May 31 morning at 4.40 am. She had known case of breast malignancy with metastasis to her liver and lungs. Her renal functions had also compromised," President of Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Dr Naresh Shetty said in statement to PTI. "At about 10 pm on May 30, her pulse and BP started falling. She had a cardiac arrest at 4.30 am. Despite all active measures, she failed to respond. She was declared dead at 4.40 am," said Dr Naresh Shetty in a statement.According to the sources, Paravathamma will be cremated at Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru, next to her husband Rajkumar, who had died on April 12, 2006.Kannada film industry has decided to remain shut today as a mark of respect for the late producer Paravathamma Rajkumar, reports PTI.Paravathamma Rajkumar is survived by three sons- Shiva, Raghavendra, Puneeth and two daughters Poornima and Lakshmi.Paravathamma made successful films starring Rajkumar and their sons Shiva, Puneeth and Raghavendra Rajkumar under banners Vajreshwari Combines and Poornima Enterprises.Paravathamma Rajkumar was awarded the Phalke Academy Award, Kannada Rajyotsava and a lifetime achievement award from the Karnataka Government. She has produced over 80 films. Her best known films are -and(With PTI inputs)