Kangana Ranaut Injured In Sword-Fight Scene, Rushed To Hospital: Report

Actress Kangana Ranaut was severely injured while shooting for a sword-fight scene for her upcoming film Manikarnika: Rani Of Jhansi, a biopic on Rani Laxmibai , reports mid-day . The film's producer Kamal Jain told mid-day that Kangana was hit by a sword between her eyebrows on Wednesday evening and was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately. "Kangana had to duck when Nihar (her co-star Nihar Pandya) attacked her, but the timing went wrong and Nihar's sword hit her forehead instead. It made a deep cut between her eyebrows. The drive to the hospital took a good 30 minutes, but she put up a brave front despite the pain and bleeding. Nihar was apologetic and felt terrible, but Kangana pacified him," he said. Kangana has been shooting for the Krish-directed film in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City for a week.Kangana had rehearsed for the scene several times before the actual shooting and refused to use a stunt double for the tricky action sequence. "She got 15 stitches on her forehead and will be under observation in the hospital for a few days. The examining doctor said that it was a close shave for her because the cut was too close to her bone," a source from the film's unit told mid-day mid-day 's source also said that the doctors said that the injury may leave a scar and Kangana may have to opt for a cosmetic surgery after wrapping the film. Kangana will reportedly be discharged next week.Action director Nick Powell, who has to his credit films likeand) is choreographing the stunts for Kangana's film. Nick Powell has also worked in Shankar's, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Manikarnika: Rani Of Jhansi also stars television actress Ankita Lokhande and actor Ali Fazal.