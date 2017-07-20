Kangana Ranaut Injured In Sword-Fight Scene, Rushed To Hospital: Report

Actress Kangana Ranaut was severely injured while shooting for a sword-fight scene for her upcoming film Manikarnika: Rani Of Jhansi, a biopic on Rani Laxmibai, reports mid-day. The film's producer Kamal Jain told mid-day that Kangana was hit by a sword between her eyebrows on Wednesday evening and was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately. "Kangana had to duck when Nihar (her co-star Nihar Pandya) attacked her, but the timing went wrong and Nihar's sword hit her forehead instead. It made a deep cut between her eyebrows. The drive to the hospital took a good 30 minutes, but she put up a brave front despite the pain and bleeding. Nihar was apologetic and felt terrible, but Kangana pacified him," he said. Kangana has been shooting for the Krish-directed film in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City for a week.
Highlights
- Kangana Ranaut was hit by a sword between her eyebrows
- 'She put up a brave front despite the pain and bleeding,' says producer
- Manikarnika is a biopic on Rani Laxmibai
Kangana had rehearsed for the scene several times before the actual shooting and refused to use a stunt double for the tricky action sequence. "She got 15 stitches on her forehead and will be under observation in the hospital for a few days. The examining doctor said that it was a close shave for her because the cut was too close to her bone," a source from the film's unit told mid-day.
mid-day's source also said that the doctors said that the injury may leave a scar and Kangana may have to opt for a cosmetic surgery after wrapping the film. Kangana will reportedly be discharged next week.
Action director Nick Powell, who has to his credit films like The Last Samurai, X-Men: The Last Stand and The Bourne identity) is choreographing the stunts for Kangana's film. Nick Powell has also worked in Shankar's 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Manikarnika: Rani Of Jhansi also stars television actress Ankita Lokhande and actor Ali Fazal.