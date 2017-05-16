Kangana Ranaut Gets Writing Credits For Simran. Actual Writer Is Upset

Highlights Kangana has been credited for "additional story, screenplay, dialogues" Can't understand "additional story," tweeted Goldie Behl Kangana Ranaut's Simran is scheduled to release on September 15

@Apurvasrani we are all with u on this. But is there any way in which u can register a stronger complaint? This will set a bad precedent https://t.co/zEqtUwxw0l — Saiwyn Quadras (@SaiwynQ) May 16, 2017

I appreciate the support @SaiwynQ, but positioning of credits is @producer/directors discretion. It reflects how much they value writers 1/3 https://t.co/DIlUFE4dtA — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) May 16, 2017

@SaiwynQ All I could do was fight for my credit to remain in the film; & I did that! If that had been tampered with I would go to the association 2/3 — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) May 16, 2017

@SaiwynQ And yes, I am guilty of signing a contract that only protects the producer, because in this case I believed the producer to be my friend. — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) May 16, 2017

Here it is. The first look of #Simran, for which I've written 'Story, Screenplay & Dialogue'. Releases 15th Sept. #KanganaRanautpic.twitter.com/aAyT5JM0Gz — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) May 14, 2017

Nice feel @Apurvasrani hv heard of additional dialogues but can't understand "additional story" a story is a story how can u hv additional https://t.co/H7XMdtfTub — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) May 15, 2017

Thanks @GOLDIEBEHL :) I think @mehtahansal is the best person to answer that question. https://t.co/s83mKi3o5O — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) May 15, 2017

@GanesanMukul Kangana has collaborated on story and dialogues as clarified earlier. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 5, 2017