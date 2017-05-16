Kangana Ranaut Gets Writing Credits For Simran. Actual Writer Is Upset

Highlights
- Kangana has been credited for "additional story, screenplay, dialogues"
- Can't understand "additional story," tweeted Goldie Behl
- Kangana Ranaut's Simran is scheduled to release on September 15
Apurva Asrani shared the film's poster over the weekend and wrote in the caption: "Here it is. The first look of Simran, for which I've written 'story, screenplay and dialogue'." Filmmaker Goldie Behl and Neerja screenwriter Saiwyn Quadras have tweeted in support of Mr Asrani.
On Tuesday, Saiwyn Quadras wrote on Twitter: "We are all with you on this. But is there any way in which you can register a stronger complaint? This will set a bad precedent." Read Apurva Asrani's replies:
@Apurvasrani we are all with u on this. But is there any way in which u can register a stronger complaint? This will set a bad precedent https://t.co/zEqtUwxw0l— Saiwyn Quadras (@SaiwynQ) May 16, 2017
I appreciate the support @SaiwynQ, but positioning of credits is @producer/directors discretion. It reflects how much they value writers 1/3 https://t.co/DIlUFE4dtA— Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) May 16, 2017
@SaiwynQ All I could do was fight for my credit to remain in the film; & I did that! If that had been tampered with I would go to the association 2/3— Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) May 16, 2017
@SaiwynQ And yes, I am guilty of signing a contract that only protects the producer, because in this case I believed the producer to be my friend.— Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) May 16, 2017
Apurva Asrani and Goldie Behl had this conversation earlier:
Here it is. The first look of #Simran, for which I've written 'Story, Screenplay & Dialogue'. Releases 15th Sept. #KanganaRanautpic.twitter.com/aAyT5JM0Gz— Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) May 14, 2017
Nice feel @Apurvasrani hv heard of additional dialogues but can't understand "additional story" a story is a story how can u hv additional https://t.co/H7XMdtfTub— goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) May 15, 2017
Thanks @GOLDIEBEHL :) I think @mehtahansal is the best person to answer that question. https://t.co/s83mKi3o5O— Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) May 15, 2017
Hansal Mehta tweeted earlier this month about giving Kangana writing credits:
@GanesanMukul Kangana has collaborated on story and dialogues as clarified earlier.— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 5, 2017
Apurva Asrani spoke to Mumbai Mirror last week, agreeing that Kangana Ranaut had earned part of the credit. "About the additional dialogue credit, Kangana totally deserves it. She improvised on many of the dialogues and did a remarkable job," he told Mumbai Mirror. However, the extra credits for story and screenplay rankle. "There is some hurt over the way things were announced without consulting me. I didn't know that Hansal had promised Kangana part of the writing credit till I had finished the edit. By the time I got to know, the announcement had been made," Apurva Asrani told Mumbai Mirror.
Simran, of which little is known other than the fact that Kangana Ranaut's character is named Praful Patel, releases on September 15.