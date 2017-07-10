Kajol Confirms Her VIP 2 Role Was Never Meant For Rajinikanth Kajol plays a conniving boss of a construction company and the actress says that the role was written with 'a woman in mind'

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kajol in VIP 2. Dhanush and Rajinikanth on the sets of VIP 2. (image courtesy: Dhanush) New Delhi: Highlights Rajinikanth was reportedly meant to play Dhanush's boss in VIP 2 The role was written with a 'woman' in mind, says Kajol Kajol and Dhanush's VIP 2 is releasing on July 28 Velaiyilla Pattathari or VIP 2 was always written with a 'woman in mind,' reports news agency PTI. There were reports that the role of Raghuvaran's (played by Dhanush) conniving boss was initially written for superstar Rajinikanth (Dhanush's father-in-law). However, Kajol denied the rumours saying: "Vasundhara Parameshwar was always a female character. It was always written with a 'woman' in mind," reports PTI. VIP 2 is directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth, who told PTI in an earlier interview that the



VIP 2 is Kajol's second film in two decades and the 42-year-old actress said that working in a film in a language you don't understand is difficult. Kajol said that initially she wanted to quit the film because she was unable to remember her dialogues, which were in Tamil. "Acting is a little more difficult in a language that you don't understand, like Tamil. It was a process for the first two days. I saw my scene paper, and I was like, 'Okay. You could take somebody else for the film now.' But



Kajol plays a manipulative boss of a construction company in which Raghuvaran is an employee. Raghuvaran is strong headed and doesn't mind challenging Vasundhara's orders. VIP 2, which will release in Hindi as Lalkar, also stars Amala Paul and it is releasing on July 28.



(With PTI inputs)



Kajol said that her role in upcoming filmorwas always written with a 'woman in mind,' reports news agency PTI. There were reports that the role of Raghuvaran's (played by Dhanush) conniving boss was initially written for superstar Rajinikanth (Dhanush's father-in-law). However, Kajol denied the rumours saying: "Vasundhara Parameshwar was always a female character. It was always written with a 'woman' in mind," reports PTI.is directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth, who told PTI in an earlier interview that the script 'did not require Rajinikanth.' She had said: "Whatever the script demands, the director has to do that. This script didn't demand anything like that so we didn't even think of something like that."is Kajol's second film in two decades and the 42-year-old actress said that working in a film in a language you don't understand is difficult. Kajol said that initially she wanted to quit the film because she was unable to remember her dialogues, which were in Tamil. "Acting is a little more difficult in a language that you don't understand, like Tamil. It was a process for the first two days. I saw my scene paper, and I was like, 'Okay. You could take somebody else for the film now.' But Soundarya and Dhanush were very sweet and kind and decided to work on me a little more . By the third day, I was willing to finish the rest of the film. It was an entirely different experience."Kajol plays a manipulative boss of a construction company in which Raghuvaran is an employee. Raghuvaran is strong headed and doesn't mind challenging Vasundhara's orders., which will release in Hindi as, also stars Amala Paul and it is releasing on July 28.(With PTI inputs)