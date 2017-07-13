Kaalakaandi Teaser: Saif Ali Khan Has 'No Idea' What He's Doing Kaalakaandi teaser: Saif Ali Khan is doing 'weird' things and he has no idea about it

Saif Ali Khan in Kaalakaandi (Image courtesy: cinestaanfilmco) New Delhi: Highlights "I'm sorry I don't know why I did that," says Saif Kaalakaandi is directed by debutant Akshat Verma Kaalakaandi releases on September 8 Kaalakaandi, Saif seems to be simply high on life. (We bet). Saif look in a yellow feathered crop jacket and blackened eyes is major ROFL. The film is directed by debutant Akshat Verma, the writer of Delhi Belly. Of the film, Saif, 46, told news agency IANS, "Kaalakaandi is a film I'm so happy to be a part of. It's a cross section of Mumbai with underworld goons, doomed bankers and idealistic lovers all mixed together in this karmic tale about love, crime and living a lifetime in one night."



Here's the teaser of Saif Ali Khan's Kaalakaandi.





"Akshat has written and directed this unique movie and he is probably the only voice who tells it exactly like it actually is. Mumbai is a crazy, beautiful city and he has captured it perfectly in this very fun and very moving film," Saif added.



Akshay Oberoi, Amyra Dastur, Isha Talwar and Neil Bhoopalam are also part of Kaalakaandi.



Saif was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. The film released earlier this year. Apart from Kaalakaandi, Baazaar. Both the films are expected to release this year.



Kaalakaandi is slated to release on September 8.



(With IANS inputs)



