Kaala Kaarikalan: This Is Huma Qureshi's Role In Rajinikanth's Film Huma Qureshi plays Rajinikanth's aide and not his onscreen wife in the Pa Ranjith-directed Kaala Kaarikalan

Kaala Kaarikalan is Huma Qureshi's Tamil film debut. (Image courtesy: Huma Qureshi) New Delhi: Highlights Easwari Rao plays Rajinikanth's onscreen wife in Kaala Kaarikalan Huma as Zareena will help Rajinikanth bring down a corrupt politician Nana Patekar plays the antagonist in Kaala Kaarikalan Kaala Kaarikalan, will not play the role of the 66-year-old actor's onscreen wife in the film, reports news agency IANS. Huma Qureshi has an important role in the film directed by Pa Ranjith (helmer of Rajinikanth's Kabali) but Tamil actress Easwari Rao will play Rajinikanth's onscreen wife in Kaala Kaarikalan. "Huma is not playing Rajini sir's love interest in the film. Actress Easwari Rao plays his pair, while Huma will be seen in a pivotal role," a source from the film's unit told IANS. Easwari Rao has made films like Raman Abdullah and Appu. She was last seen in Nani's Nenu Local.



Kaala Kaarikalan is Huma's Tamil film debut. She plays the role of Rajinikanth's aide, Zareena, who helps him bring down a



Meanwhile, a Chennai-based producer filed a



Rajinikanth Kaala Karikaalan is produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush.



Rajinikanth will next be seen in filmmaker Shankar's 2.0, which is a sequel to his 2010 film Enthiran (released as Robot in Hindi). The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.



(With IANS inputs)



