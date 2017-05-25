Kaala First Look: Rajinikanth's Gangster-Like Swag Is Off The Charts

Highlights
- 'Thalaiva is back with some serious action again,' read a tweet
- 'Kaala has arrived. Pulsating,' read another
- 'More ruthless, more attitude, more Rajinikanth,' a fan said rightfully
Here we go !! The biggest of them all .. #superstar Rajinikanth's #kaala first look pic.twitter.com/G9T6r3JtiS— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 25, 2017
"Kaala has arrived. Pulsating," wrote a fan while another tweet read "Thalaivar in very own local style, wishes for a huge success. First look rocks." Some are even sharing the posters with the tag "Neruppuda," which is a song from Kabali, was made popular during the 2016 film's release and translates into 'on fire.' Here's what Twitter has to say:
RFT768 OH GOD!!PULSATING#KaalaFirstLook !#KAALA Has Arrived.. Thalaivaaa!— Raj!n! Followers (@RajiniFollowers) May 25, 2017
What A Treat For #Rajinikanth Fans pic.twitter.com/MQ8tN4si7J
That look! More Ruthless, More Attitude , More Rajini!! MASS!!!!!#Kaala#KaalaFirstLook#Rajinikanthpic.twitter.com/KJls3hbxD8— vaidehi mutnuri (@vaidehi_mutnuri) May 25, 2017
#Neruppuda#KAALA@superstarrajini@beemji@dhanushkraja#KaalaFirstLook#KaalaFLpic.twitter.com/suUgF152dK— THALA AJITH (@iam_K_A) May 25, 2017
#KaalaFirstLook#superstar Thalaivar in very own local style .. wishes for a huge huge successssss .. first look rocks pic.twitter.com/hO6DhmPAVg— Kalaiyarasan (@KalaiActor) May 25, 2017
Woah ! Thalaiva is back with some serious action again #KaalaFirstLook#Thalaiva#Rajnikanthpic.twitter.com/hY5IqTKBxf— Pranav Ryan (@Pranav_ryan_98) May 25, 2017
Dhanush, who is married to Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa and also produces the film, revealed the title today:
Wunderbar films presents .. superstar Rajinikanth in and as #thalaivar164pic.twitter.com/rUrMWCYNkJ— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 25, 2017
Actress Huma Qureshi has reportedly been roped in to play Rajinikanth's love interest in the film. Kaala will mostly be filmed in Chennai and will have music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Kaala marks yet another collaboration between Rajinikanth and Pa.Ranjith after Kabali. The megastar's new film will reportedly go on floors from Sunday.
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Shankar's 2.0, in which he reprises the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and his robot Chitti. Akshay Kumar plays the main antagonist, Dr Richards. After several rescheduling, the Republic Day weekend of 2018 has finally been zeroed in for the release of 2.0.