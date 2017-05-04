Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour: Your Guide To The May 10 Mumbai Concert

Justin Bieber is all set to entertain fans in India with his maiden performance at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on May 10. Justin Bieber and his team of 25 performers will start at 8 pm (so be in time). Justin Bieber's performance set comprises of tracks from his new album, also the name of the tour. The singer's performance will also include old tracks likeandin addition to new songsand. PS: Justin Bieber will also play a solo drum set. Excited much?Meanwhile, a lot has been said about the Baby singer's elaborate demands - which includes being choppered into the stadium for the performance - and now, here's are a few things the attendees should know for a seamless experience.The entry starts at 2 pm while the performance begins at 4 pm. The organisers have not permitted professional photography at the venue, but fans can use the cameras in their mobile phones. There are a limited number of limited ATMs at the venue and children below the age of 12 will not be permitted inside the venue. This is a wrist-band access concert and a duplicate wrist-band will not be issued. Attendees are requested to carry a photo ID for verification of and e-ticket printout.#1 Bookmyshow has organised 50 exchange windows and mini window will be available across retail outlets three days before the event to avoid long queues at the venue#2 Outside food is not allowed inside the stadium, but a mini Grub Fest with 50 various stalls will be organized. There will be a free supply of packaged drinking water#3 In case your phone runs out of battery, Uber rides can be booked through its booths at the venue#4 VVIP tables will be set-up 14 feet high for a panoramic view of the show#5 A Skybag Experience Zone with a mechanical bull, Oyo Rooms Zone, SpiceJet Lounge and Ultra Lounge will be open for the attendees#1 A 1, 200-personnel security taskforce from London and Dubai will be present at the venue. The backstage crew has more than 100 people and 4000 employees working on the show#2 The safety of attendees has been taken seriously; therefore, seven first aid rooms with 40 trained medical supervisors will be available at the venue. Three cardiac ambulances and three normal ambulances will also be available#3 A special disaster management company has been employed to handle any on-ground crisis#1 A special chopper service will be available from Mahalakshi to Navi Mumbai every 30 minutes which will reach the stadium in 15 minutes#2 10 party buses with an illusionist, stand-up comedian and karoke session, quiz games will commute from Bandra, Andheri and Juhu to the venue at affordable rates#3 SpiceJet will offer discounted airfare for outstation attendeesAre you all set for Justin Bieber's performance on May 10?