Justin Bieber Is In India. Here's Everything You Need To Know About Tonight's Concert

International pop icon Justin Bieber landed by a chartered flight in Mumbai at around 1:30 am at Kalina airport. He was received by actor Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera, who is in charge of the singer's security arrangements. The 23-year-old singer was dressed in a pink hoodie and shorts, as he made his way out of the airport surrounded by fans. Justin Bieber will perform at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium tonight. This is Justin Bieber's first concert in India. He is on a tour for his album Purpose. Justin Bieber is staying at a hotel in Lower Parel and will tour Mumbai in Rolls Royce vehicle. The concert opens at 4 pm while the entry begins in the afternoon. However, an excited Beliebers (as Justin Bieber's fans call themselves), have already gathered around the venue.
Highlights
- Justin Bieber's performance will begin from 8 pm
- Justin Bieber's fans have already flocked the venue
- Justin Bieber's performance will include hit tracks like Baby, Boyfriend
Justin Bieber will enthral the audience with his hit tracks like Baby, Boyfriend, What Do You Mean?, Get Used to It, Company and No Pressure. Also, he is expected to play a solo drum set. Wow, excited much?
Alan Walker, DJ Zaeden and Sartek will perform the opening act. Justin Bieber's performance will begin from 8 pm, which will extend for about 90 minutes. He is supported by a group of 25 dancers. All Justin Bieber's fans, take note. You can join the pop icon onstage, if you are lucky. A special JB Pit is being created to accommodate 350 special fans, who can watch him perform closely.
Don't miss Justin Bieber's grand entry. The singer will arrive at the venue by a chopper. Ahead of the concert, Justin Bieber, who was in Dubai a couple of days ago, tweeted, "Dubai is incredible... India you are next. Ready?" Well, we assume the singer must have got a reply seeing the fans outside the airport and the concert venue.
Dubai is incredible... India you are next. @Amit_Bhatia99 u ready? #PurposeTourStadiums— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 8, 2017
Meanwhile, if you are attending the concert, here are few things to keep in mind.
WHAT TIME DOES JUSTIN BIEBER CONCERT START?
The entry for the concert starts at 2pm and the performances commence from 4pm. However, do keep checking the social media accounts of the organisers in case there are changes.
The production design is will be one of the main highlights of the concert. The main stage will have an unprecedented 600 moving lights and 300 square meters of LED displays.
COMMUTING TO THE VENUE
Party buses have been provided with an illusionist, stand-up comedian karaoke session, quiz games to take people from Bandra, Andheri and Juhu to the stadium.
At the stadium there will be accommodation facilities.
Discounted airfares for outstation attendees.
Like, Justin Bieber, people can also book choppers to reach the venue. The helicopters are being booked at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
WHERE CAN YOU FOLLOW THE JUSTIN BIEBER CONCERT ONLINE?
You can follow the Purpose Tour's Twitter account for live updates.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Professional photography is not permitted at the concert. Mobile phones are permitted.
You should carry enough cash as ATM's are limited.
Children below the age of 12 are not permitted.
Carry proper ID cards with e-ticket print out. This is a wrist-band access festival. In case the bands are misplaced, a replacement won't be issued.
Re-entry is not permitted for the entire period of the event.
Outside food and beverages are not allowed in the venue.
India, are you ready?