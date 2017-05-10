Justin Bieber India Concert: Sridevi To Alia Bhatt, All The Stars At Mumbai Concert

Highlights
Dia Mirza and Sophie Choudry clearly couldn't contain their excitement ahead of Justin Bieber's performance. The elated actress' shared the news with their fans and followers on Twitter. See their posts below:
Did I choose 'purpose' because @justinbieber is in town #SubliminalInfluence#Purposehttps://t.co/ohU6kjwb9u— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 10, 2017
Was meant to be on a flight to Sydney. But have a new "Purpose" & so does someone else #JustinBieberIndia@justinbieber#PurposeTourIndiapic.twitter.com/EdNkUbFzQi— Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) May 10, 2017
#throwback to Monaco last year! Told him he has millions of fans in India! Welcome to #Mumbai... https://t.co/m8mpvqKHOo— Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) May 10, 2017
Arjun Rampal also posted a picture of himself with his daughters - Myra and Mahikaa on social media and captioned it as: "Making memories. #mahikaa #myra #arjun this car just got crazy. #anythingformygirls."
Kiku Sharda posted a selfie en-route to Justin Bieber's Mumbai concert
Pictures of celebrities attending the Justin Bieber gig are circulating on social media. Take a look at some of them here:
Off to #justinbieberpurposetour , celebration day@AryanSharda2005pic.twitter.com/7SZ8d1woH8— kiku sharda (@kikusharda) May 10, 2017
Alan Walker, DJ Zaeden and Sartek performed the opening act at Justin Bieber's concert. Justin Bieber is supported by a group of 25 dancers. His performance will comprise of songs like Baby, Boyfriend, What Do You Mean? and Get Used To It.
After Mumbai, Justin Bieber will reportedly also visit New Delhi, Agra and Jaipur.