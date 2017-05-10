Justin Bieber India Concert: Sridevi To Alia Bhatt, All The Stars At Mumbai Concert

Several Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Dia Mirza, Sonali Bendre and Arjun Rampal have taken time off their busy schedules to attend Justin Bieber's gig

All India | Written by | Updated: May 10, 2017 20:30 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Justin Bieber India Concert: Sridevi To Alia Bhatt, All The Stars At Mumbai Concert

Alia Bhatt at Justin Bieber's concert (Image courtesy: reliancejio)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Raveena Tandon was spotted singing Justin Bieber's popular song Sorry
  2. Ahead of the gig, Arjun Rampal posted a picture of himself with daughters
  3. Kiku Sharda posted a selfie en-route to Justin Bieber's Mumbai concert
International pop sensation Justin Bieber is performing at the D Y Patil Stadium in Mumbai as part of his Purpose Tour and the entire country is going crazy about his maiden performance. Other than the general public, several Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Sridevi, Maliaka Arora, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Dia Mirza, Sonali Bendre and Arjun Rampal have taken time off their busy schedules to attend the 23-year-old singer's gig. Actress Raveena Tandon was also spotted singing Justin Bieber's popular song Sorry along with a bunch of children. Justin Bieber's maiden concert in India is being attended by over 45,000 fans. Here are some of the celebrities whom we spotted entering the venue.

Dia Mirza and Sophie Choudry clearly couldn't contain their excitement ahead of Justin Bieber's performance. The elated actress' shared the news with their fans and followers on Twitter. See their posts below:
 
 
 

Arjun Rampal also posted a picture of himself with his daughters - Myra and Mahikaa on social media and captioned it as: "Making memories. #mahikaa #myra #arjun this car just got crazy. #anythingformygirls."
 
 

Making memories. #mahikaa #myra #arjun this car just got crazy. #anythingformygirls

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on



Kiku Sharda posted a selfie en-route to Justin Bieber's Mumbai concert
  Pictures of celebrities attending the Justin Bieber gig are circulating on social media. Take a look at some of them here:

 
 

@iamsonalibendre looks all set to rock to @JustinBieber's tunes! #JustinBieber #sonalibendre

A post shared by Jio (@reliancejio) on



Alan Walker, DJ Zaeden and Sartek performed the opening act at Justin Bieber's concert. Justin Bieber is supported by a group of 25 dancers. His performance will comprise of songs like Baby, Boyfriend, What Do You Mean? and Get Used To It.

After Mumbai, Justin Bieber will reportedly also visit New Delhi, Agra and Jaipur.
 

Trending

Share this story on

4 Shares
ALSO READJustin Bieber India Concert: Neelam Gill, The Supermodel Who Is In India With Bieber
justin bieberalia bhattraveena tandonarjun rampal

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2OnePlus 5

................................ Advertisement ................................