Justin Bieber Concert In Mumbai: Ticket Prices, And Can You Still Get Them?

The wait is finally over. Pop star Justin Bieber has arrived in Mumbai for his maiden concert in India. The 23-year-old singer was received by Salman Khan's trusted aide Shera, who is looking after Justin Bieber's security arrangements during his stay in India. A turnout of over 45,000 is expected at DY Patil Stadium, the concert venue. Last night, Beliebers (Justin Bieber's fans) queued outside the airport to catch a glimpse of the singer. Early in the morning, they flocked the concert venue. About a couple of months ago, the concert tickets sale went live on bookmyshow.com. The ticket prices start from Rs 5,040 onwards and are divided into four categories - Ground Access Only (Rs 5,040), Silver (Rs 7,700), Gold (Rs 10,080) and Platinum (Rs 15,400). In case you just planned to watch the concert live, few tickets are still available.
The Sorry hitmaker's performance will begin from 8 pm. The gates at the venue will open at 2 pm and the performances begin from 4 pm. Alan Walker, DJ Zaeden and Sartek will perform the opening act and Justin Bieber will be supported by a group of 25 dancers. He will perform on his hit tracks like Baby, Boyfriend and What Do You Mean?. The pop icon is on a concert tour for his album Purpose.
#Beliebers, plan your day! Here's the schedule for Justin Bieber's #PurposeTourIndia. . Spots in all categories are first come, first serve. Tag your friends and let them know. See you there. . #JustinBieber #PuroseTour #ReadForBieber #WhiteFoxIndia --- Justin Bieber: Purpose World Tour - India Presented by @reliancejio
The organisers have planned a grand entry for Justin Bieber. A chopper will take him to the concert and if you are ready to shell out Rs 38,000, you can also get a chopper ride (Rs 16,000 for Royal Western India Turf Club members).
A special JB Pit is created to accommodate 350 special fans, who can watch him perform closely.
Mumbai, get ready to get enthralled by Justin Bieber.
(Note: Carry proper ID cards with e-ticket print out. This is a wrist-band access festival. In case the bands are misplaced, a replacement won't be issued).