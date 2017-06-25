Justice (Retired) Karnan Still In Hospital

The retired judge was lodged in Presidency Correctional Home on Wednesday after he was brought to Kolkata from Chennai following his arrest by the West Bengal CID officials from near Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on June 20 in a case of contempt of court.

All India | | Updated: June 25, 2017 20:56 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Justice (Retired) Karnan Still In Hospital

Justice (retired) CS Karnan continued to be in hospital for the fourth day on Sunday.

Kolkata:  Former Calcutta High Court Justice CS Karnan continued to be in hospital for the fourth day on Sunday with doctors saying his condition is now stable.

"He was stable last (Saturday) evening," said Ajay Kumar Ray, director of the state-run SSKM hospital, where Justice (Retired) Karnan was admitted after he complained of chest pain.

A source from the Presidency Correctional Home said Justice (retired) Karnan was "still admitted at the hospital".

"He is under observation. I do not have any information about his illness or the kind of treatment he is getting," the source added.

The retired judge was lodged in Presidency Correctional Home on Wednesday after he was brought to Kolkata from Chennai following his arrest by the West Bengal CID officials from near Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on June 20 in a case of contempt of court.

The controversial judge was sentenced to six-month imprisonment on May 9 by the Supreme Court and thereafter remained untraceable till his arrest.

Justice (retired) Karnan was held guilty of contempt for his utterances against the Chief Justice of India and other judges of the higher judiciary. Karnan who had left Kolkata for Chennai went underground thereafter. He retired from service earlier this month.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READWill NASA-ISRO Mega Satellite Pass Trump Test? Scientists On Tenterhooks
Justice CS KarnanPresidency Correctional HomeChief Justice of India

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5Tubelight Movie ReviewISRO Cartosat 2 launch

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................