Justice Markandey Katju Submits Apology In Supreme Court Over Post Criticising Soumya Verdict

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Markandey Katju today gave an unconditional apology to the top court in a contempt case over his blog post in which he had criticised the 2011 Soumya rape case judgement.The court has accepted his apology and closed the case.Justice Katju in a Facebook post had said that the Supreme Court had seriously "erred in law" by reducing the sentence of the convict in the 2011 rape of 23-year-old Soumya in Kerala.The Supreme Court said his post was "a serious assault on judges, not on judgements" and initiated a contempt case against Justice Katju.During the proceedings, the outspoken former judge had said "I don't bother". He was then asked to be escorted out of the court.Justice Katju in his affidavit submitted today said that he respects the juridical proceedings and the judiciary.Soumya, an employee of a Kochi shopping mall, was assaulted by Govindachamy, a serial offender in an empty ladies' coach of Ernakulam-Shoranur passenger train on February 1, 2011. Govindachamy grabbed her by the hair and hit her head repeatedly against the wall of the coach. After she was thrown off the moving train, he jumped after her, hit her with a stone and raped her in her wounded state.She died five days after the savage attack.Govindachamy was awarded death sentence by a trial court and the order was upheld by Kerala high court on December 17, 2013.On September 15 2016, the Supreme Court cancelled Govindachamy's death sentence saying there was no evidence that he had caused Soumya's death or had intended to kill her.Govindachamy was awarded death sentence by a trial court and the order was upheld by Kerala high court on December 17, 2013.The top court in November dismissed petitions to review its judgmentCommenting that there had been a "gross error of judgement", Justice Katju wrote that the court had relied on hearsay.