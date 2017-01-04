Collapse
Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar Sworn In As Chief Justice Of India

All India | | Updated: January 04, 2017 09:50 IST
Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar is sworn in as the 44th Chief Justice of India.

New Delhi:  Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar was on Wednesday sworn in as the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Justice Khehar was administered the oath of office by President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He succeeded Justice Tirath Singh Thakur. Justice Khehar is the 44th Chief Justice of India and also the first Sikh to hold the top office.

He would have tenure of little over seven months.

Justice Khehar was the author of the judgment by a five-judge constitution bench that held "unconstitutional" the Constitution's 99th amendment paving way for the National Judicial Appointment Commission and the National Judicial Appointment Commission Act, 2014.


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

