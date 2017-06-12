Calcutta High Court's Justice Karnan Retires, No Farewell Held Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan has not been seen in public since the Supreme Court sentenced him to six months for contempt.

Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan, who was sentenced to six months by the Supreme Court for contempt, retired today. He has not been seen in public since the Supreme Court order. A customary farewell by the high court administration to a retiring judge could not be held as Justice Karnan was not present, a court official said."A farewell given by the administration is held, which is attended by judges and senior lawyers and speeches are given as per custom. This was not held as he was not present," Calcutta High Court Registrar General Sugato Majumdar said.Asked about clearance of Justice Karnan's dues on retirement, Mr Majumdar said "all formalities will be completed as per law."A retiring judge is also given a farewell by lawyers, though not mandatory. "Had Justice Karnan been here, the bar would have considered. There is a procedure by which invitation is sent to a retiring judge and if he accepts, necessary arrangements are made," Additional Advocate General Abhratosh Chowdhury said. "Since we do not know where he is, the question does not arise," he said."Owing to the unprecedented condition prevailing after the Supreme Court order and owing to his absence, a farewell could not be considered," Calcutta High Court Bar Association President Suranjan Dasgupta said.On May 9, a seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar had sentenced Justice Karnan to six months for contempt of court and ordered the West Bengal Police to take him into custody.Justice Karnan has not been arrested yet. A representation was made to the president on behalf of Justice Karnan on May 21, seeking suspension of the Supreme Court order, according to a lawyer representing him.The lawyers took the ground in the application that Justice Karnan will be unable to exercise any remedy if he is arrested.