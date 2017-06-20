Justice CS Karnan, At War With Supreme Court Judges, Arrested In Coimbatore

Retired Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan, sentenced to six months in jail by the Supreme Court for contempt, was arrested today in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. He will be flown to state capital Chennai late tonight and by an early morning flight tomorrow to Kolkata. The retired judge will taken straight from the airport to Kolkata's Presidency Jail, the West Bengal police said.Last month, the Supreme Court had rejected Justice Karnan's request that his arrest order be recalled. The 61-year-old had challenged the constitutional validity of the Supreme Court order and his jail sentence, which is a first for any sitting judge in Indian judicial history.Justice Karnan was held guilty of contempt by a seven-judge constitution bench after he named 20 judges he said were "corrupt" earlier this year, and wrote to several people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for an investigationThe top court has banned the media from reporting any of his statements or rulings; Justice Karnan has defied the Supreme Court at every step by coming out with his own "rulings" against the seven judges, matching them order-for-order.