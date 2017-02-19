Justice Altamas Kabir To Be Remembered For Legal Reforms: Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee has condoled the passing away of former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir, saying he would be remembered for his initiatives with regard to legal reforms.Justice Kabir, who was suffering from a kidney ailment and related complications, died today at a hospital in Kolkata."I am sad to learn about the passing away of your husband and former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir. Kabir was a brilliant judge and I have many fond memories of my association with him during his tenure as Chief Justice of India," Mr Mukherjee said in a message to Kabir's wife Meena Kabir."Justice Kabir was an eminent and progressive jurist known for his path-breaking judgements. He shall be particularly remembered for his initiatives with regard to legal reforms.In his passing away, the nation has lost a distinguished public figure," the message read.Justice Kabir was appointed as the Chief Justice of India on September 29, 2012. He retired on July 19, 2013. "Please accept my heartfelt condolences and convey them to the members of your family. I pray to the Almighty to give you and your family the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss," the President said.