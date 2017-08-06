After 15 Years In Service, 2 'Deadwood' IPS Officers Sacked In Chhattisgarh

The order to remove the two 'deadwood' IPS officers was issued by the Home Ministry yesterday after a panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved their sacking, an official said

All India | | Updated: August 06, 2017 16:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
After 15 Years In Service, 2 'Deadwood' IPS Officers Sacked In Chhattisgarh

The centre periodically reviews the performance of IPS officers (Representational)

New Delhi:  Two senior Indian Police Service officers have been sacked for not being good at their job in Chhattisgarh. A Home Ministry official said the government reviewed their performance just as they completed 15 years in service, and found them to be "deadwood".

AM Juri, a 2000-batch IPS officer and KC Agrawal, a 2002-batch officer of the elite police service, have been dismissed, the official said. Both were Deputy Inspector General-rank officers.

The order to remove the "deadwood" was issued by the Home Ministry yesterday after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved their sacking, the official said.

Both were found "unfit" to continue in the job on reviewing their performance as they completed 15 years, the official added.
 

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READIt's Shirtless Vladimir Putin, Again. And Internet's Got Meme-Fever
Indian Police ServiceHome MinistryNarendra ModiChhattisgarh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalAmazon SaleBlackberry KEYone

................................ Advertisement ................................