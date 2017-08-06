After 15 Years In Service, 2 'Deadwood' IPS Officers Sacked In Chhattisgarh

Two senior Indian Police Service officers have been sacked for not being good at their job in Chhattisgarh. A Home Ministry official said the government reviewed their performance just as they completed 15 years in service, and found them to be "deadwood".AM Juri, a 2000-batch IPS officer and KC Agrawal, a 2002-batch officer of the elite police service, have been dismissed, the official said. Both were Deputy Inspector General-rank officers.The order to remove the "deadwood" was issued by the Home Ministry yesterday after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved their sacking, the official said.Both were found "unfit" to continue in the job on reviewing their performance as they completed 15 years, the official added.