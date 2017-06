Junior NTR's Jai Lava Kusa Teaser Leaked Online, Suspects Arrested

Highlights The teaser of Junior NTR's film was uploaded on social media A pirated version of Allu Arjun's DJ also leaked online, said producers The police have written to social media sites to block the pirated conten

Some of the culprits who have leaked content from #JaiLavaKusa have been identified and arrested. More details will be out tomorrow — NTR Arts (@NTRArtsOfficial) June 27, 2017

Kalyan Ram, the producer of Junior NTR's upcoming film Jai lava Kusa , logged a complaint in Hyderabad's Cyber Crime cell after the film's teaser and a few scenes leaked on social media, reports news agency PTI. The makers had planned to release the teaser officially in the first week of July while the film's release date is set for September 21. On the official Twitter handle of Kalyan Ram's production company, the makers also added that "some of the culprits who have leaked content fromhave been identified and arrested (sic)." They will share more information about the entire incident soon.is written and directed by K S Ravindra and also stars Raashi Khanna, Nivetha Thomas and Bollywood actor Ronit Roy In, Junior NTR will be seen in a triple role. The actor is working with Hollywood make-up artiste Vance Hartwell (thetrilogy) for one of the three looks. The first look of Jai Lava Kusa released in May on the eve of the actor's birthday.In a separate police complaint, the producers of recently released Telugu filmalleged that a pirated print of the film has been uploaded on social networking sites., starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, released on Friday along with Salman Khan's Tubelight . Incidentally, a day before it hit the screens, scenes of Shah Rukh Khan'scameo also leaked online.Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police K C S Raghuveer told PTI that the police has registered two cases under relevant sections and they have also written to the related organisations of the sites to block the pirated content of bothand, reported PTI.(With PTI inputs)