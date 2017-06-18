Junior NTR's Bigg Boss Telugu Teaser Is Out. Seen Yet? Junior NTR is all set to host the Telugu version of reality show Bigg Boss. The teaser of the show was unveiled on Saturday

Junior NTR in Bigg Boss Telugu (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Bigg Boss Telugu is Junior NTR's debut television show "I believe that the show will be a game changer," Junior NTR said Kamal Haasan will host the Tamil version of Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Telugu, to be aired on Star Maa, is Junior NTR's debut television show. "Television is one of the biggest means for entertainment. When I was approached to host Bigg Boss, I was intrigued by the challenge. I believe that the show will be a game changer," Junior NTR told IANS.



Here's the teaser of Junior NTR's Bigg Boss Telugu.





A few days ago, S.S Thaman tweeted a about the title track of the show.

Hey guys jus done scoring the title track for my dear darling brother @tarak9999 fr #bigboss@StarMaa I am sure u guys wil go crazy on it pic.twitter.com/x5hfiCa68s — thaman S (@MusicThaman) June 16, 2017



Junior NTR has worked with S. S Thaman in films such as Brindavanam, Baadshah and Rabhasa.



"With Junior NTR, one of the most popular and revered Telugu stars as the host, we look forward to engage a diverse spectrum of viewers. On the show, our endeavour will be to continuously innovate keeping in mind the sensibilities of this market. This will be an experience unlike any seen on Telugu TV before," Alok Jain, the Business Head of Star Maa, told IANS.



Bigg Boss is an adaptation of Big Brother, a reality show of the UK. Bollywood star Salman Khan has hosted the past five seasons of the Hindi version. Bigg Boss 10 went off air in January this year and the registration process for the eleventh season has already begun. Meanwhile, the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil will begin from June 25. The show will be hosted by Kamal Haasan.



(With IANS inputs)



