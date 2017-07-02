Junaid Khan Murder: Four Accused Sent To Judicial Custody

Police have so far arrested five persons. Of the five, four arrested on June 28 are residents of Khambi village. The fifth one was arrested earlier.

All India | | Updated: July 02, 2017 07:58 IST
Junaid Khan was stabbed in Delhi on June 22 (File Photo)

Faridabad:  Four persons arrested in connection with the stabbing of a Muslim boy onboard a Mathura-bound train have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a court in Faridabad.

Police said these accused were arrested on June 28 and were initially sent to two-day police remand.

Junaid (17) was stabbed when he, along with his brothers, was returning home in Palwal district's Khandawli village after Eid shopping in Delhi on June 22.

His brothers - Hashim and Sakir - who were also travelling in the train with him, were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them.

