Juggernaut Restrained From Distributing Book On Ramdev, Says Will Appeal

A Delhi court has restrained Juggernaut Books from the publication and sale of 'Godman to Tycoon: The Untold Story of Baba Ramdev' but the publisher says an appeal would be filed against the ex-parte order."We have received an intimation and copy of the order on August 10, 2017 and have complied with it immediately thereafter," a Juggernaut statement said."This order was passed ex-parte without hearing either the publisher, Juggernaut Books, or the author of the book, Priyanka Pathak-Narain, in order to avoid 'the delay which would be caused during the process of serving the notice and hearing the defendants'," the statement added.Noting that every person is entitled to approach a court of law with a grievance that must be decided in a fair manner, the statement said: "In this case, the allegation of defamation must certainly be heard in the courts and we welcome the chance to defend our book."Describing the book as "a work of serious journalism, the publisher said it was the product of over 50 interviews, many of them taped, with key players in Baba Ramdev's life, including with Ramdev himself and close aides and family members".The book contains "a detailed 25-page note on sources that lists the interviews, articles, police reports and RTI replies that are the basis of each chapter", the statement said.Prior to publication the manuscript was submitted for a legal read and vetted by an expert, the statement said, adding that the author's taped interviews were also submitted to and authenticated by a forensic laboratory."As the matter is sub judice, we cannot comment on the merits of the case. However, we stand by our book, will defend the case and will move the court to vacate the injunction," the statement said.