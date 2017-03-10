Judge vs Judges, As Calcutta High Court Justice CS Karnan Faces Warrant For Contempt: 10 Points

Calcutta High Court Justice CS Karnan has alleged corruption in the judiciary.
Kolkata: A High Court judge facing an unprecedented warrant ordered by the Supreme Court today called a press conference and threatened to "prosecute" seven judges of the top court, in a stunning act of defiance by any senior judge. Calcutta High Court Judge CS Karnan will be served a warrant for not appearing in a contempt case last month. The West Bengal police chief was ordered to "personally" serve him the warrant and produce him on March 31. Justice Karnan called the warrant "unconstitutional" and said he was being targeted because he is Dalit.
The top court stripped the judge of his judicial and administrative work and also transferred him from the Madras High Court to the high court in Bengal.
Instead of appearing in court, Justice Karnan wrote to the judges alleged that he was targeted because he is a Dalit. He also "stayed" or put on hold his own transfer order.
Justice Karnan was transferred to Calcutta High Court from the Madras High Court after the Chief Justice received complaints from judges. The judges, 21 of them, signed a petition against Justice Karnan.
The judge has over the years alleged caste bias against him and is known for his frequent conflicts with fellow judges.