Judge vs Judges, As Calcutta High Court Justice CS Karnan Faces Warrant For Contempt: 10 Points

Calcutta High Court Justice CS Karnan has alleged corruption in the judiciary.

Kolkata: A High Court judge facing an unprecedented warrant ordered by the Supreme Court today called a press conference and threatened to "prosecute" seven judges of the top court, in a stunning act of defiance by any senior judge. Calcutta High Court Judge CS Karnan will be served a warrant for not appearing in a contempt case last month. The West Bengal police chief was ordered to "personally" serve him the warrant and produce him on March 31. Justice Karnan called the warrant "unconstitutional" and said he was being targeted because he is Dalit.