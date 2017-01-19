JP Nadda Chairs 4th Meeting of Mission Steering Group Of National Health Mission

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday chaired the crucial meeting of the Mission Steering Group of the National Health Mission (NHM)."Chaired 4th Meeting of Mission Steering Group on #NHM in august presence of Shri @TCGEHLOT Ji & Smt @Manekagandhibjp Ji. MSG apprised of the progress of NHM," he said in a tweet after the meeting.Many suggestions were given at the meeting on how to take immunisation and other such subjects to the grassroot level throughout the country.Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, Minister of State for Health Faggan Singh Kulaste, Anupriya Patel, Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot along with senior Health Ministry officials, including Health secretary C K Mishra, were present on the occasion.Without giving much details about the meeting, Mr Nadda said that MSG put forth many small suggestions."There have been many small suggestions from them (MSG). For example, how we can implement the immunisation at the grassroot level. But there was nothing specific," he said.The Mission Steering Group (MSG) is the highest policy making and steering institution constituted under National Health Mission (NHM).The MSG provides broad policy direction to the mission and looks after the main programme and governance for the health sector. It also advises the Empowered Programme Committee of the Mission in policies and operation.