Joint Enforcement Directorate, CBI Team In London For Vijay Mallya's Extradition

A joint team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is in London to seek extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya who is wanted in India for defaulting on over Rs 8,000 crore in bank loans, said informed sources on Tuesday.The sources said that the five-member team, comprising three officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation and two of the ED, had left for London on Monday.They said the team would push for the extradition of Mr Mallya, who fled to Britain in March 2016 after being pursued for recovery of Rs 8,191 crore he owed to a consortium of Indian banks by his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines.The government has said that its agencies were making their best efforts to have Mr Mallya face trial in India.Mr Mallya was arrested and granted bail in London last month. The next hearing of the case will be on May 17.The Indian government had in February this year, handed over to British authorities a formal request for Mr Mallya's extradition, saying it had a legitimate case against him on charges of financial irregularities and loan default.