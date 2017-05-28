JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik Arrested

JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was today arrested from his residence in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.A police official said Malik has been shifted to central jail in Srinagar. He was arrested from his residence in Maisuma near Lal Chowk this morning.The JKLF chairman had yesterday visited the residences of slain Hizbul Mujahideen militants Sabzar Ahmed Bhat and Faizan Muzaffar in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.The two militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Soimoh area of Tral yesterday.Malik and chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have called for a two-day shutdown in the Valley to protest the killing of the two militants and the use of "brute force" against the protestors.The separatist trio has also called for a march to Tral on Tuesday to pay tributes to the two militants.