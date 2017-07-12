Jio's New Mega Offer: 84 GB For 84 Days At Rs 399. Details Here Jio had in April launched a one-time offer, called "Dhan Dhana Dhan", under which the first recharge of Rs 309 under its paid Prime service multiplied the 4G data benefit for three months instead of one.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Reliance Jio Infocomm offers telecom services under brand name Jio Highlights Jio offers new Dhan Dhana Dhan recharge at Rs 399 valid for 84 days Jio's Rs 399 pack comes with 4G speed data of 84 GBs Daily 4G data limit of 1 GB applicable under Fair Usage Policy Jio's three-month offers Summer Surprise and Dhan Dhana Dhan plans bought by you in April are still active, the data benefits are likely to end



The return of three-month Dhan Dhana Dhan service in less than Rs 400 packs is expected to extend the ongoing tariff war in Indian telecom industry, say some analysts. Ever since Jio's aggressive pricing of high speed data and unlimited calls entered the Indian telecom arena, many incumbent telecom operators have revised their plans or lowered their data tariffs.



Members of Jio's paid Prime service earlier enjoyed data and free voice calls for three months with the first recharge of Rs. 309 or above. Subsequent recharges were initially planned to come with a validity of 28 days. Now if you recharge your Jio number with the Rs 309 plan you will get a validity of 56 days compared to 28 days earlier.



The 4G data offering under Jio's Rs 399 recharge pack is limited to 1 GB per day under its Fair Usage Policy. The recharge includes free voice calls - local, STD, roaming - to all operators and unlimited SMSs.



If's three-month offers Summer Surprise and Dhan Dhana Dhan plans bought by you in April are still active, the data benefits are likely to end soon . Reliance Jio Infocomm - which offers telecom services under brand name Jio - had in April launched a one-time offer, called "Dhan Dhana Dhan", under which the first recharge of Rs 309 under its paid Prime service multiplied the 4G data benefit for three months instead of one. Jio has now announced new "all unlimited" Dhan Dhana Dhan plans, again offering three months of service, this time at Rs 399, according to its website - jio.com.The return of three-month Dhan Dhana Dhan service in less than Rs 400 packs is expected to extend the ongoing tariff war in Indian telecom industry, say some analysts. Ever since Jio's aggressive pricing of high speed data and unlimited calls entered the Indian telecom arena, many incumbent telecom operators have revised their plans or lowered their data tariffs.Jio's newly-announced recharge pack priced at Rs 399 includes benefits like unlimited data at 128 Kbps and high speed 4G data of 84 GB, not 28 GB. The Rs 399 pack comes with a validity of 84 days, not 28 days.Members of Jio's paid Prime service earlier enjoyed data and free voice calls for three months with the first recharge of Rs. 309 or above. Subsequent recharges were initially planned to come with a validity of 28 days. Now if you recharge your Jio number with the Rs 309 plan you will get a validity of 56 days compared to 28 days earlier.The 4G data offering under Jio's Rs 399 recharge pack is limited to 1 GB per day under its Fair Usage Policy. The recharge includes free voice calls - local, STD, roaming - to all operators and unlimited SMSs.