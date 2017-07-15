Jio's Latest Offers: 84GB Data At Rs 399, 56GB Data At Rs 309

In good news for Reliance Jio customers, the Mukesh Ambani-owned company has extended the benefits of its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer with new plans as the benefits under its Summer Surprise scheme comes to an end. Jio customers, who enjoyed data services at 4G speed for three months at a cost of just above Rs. 3 per GB , can now continue to avail the benefits with a newly launched recharge priced at Rs. 399. With Jio's new Rs. 399 recharge, existing and new Prime members can get 1 GB of data per day at high 4G speed for 84 days along with free voice calls and MyJio app services.Under the extended Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Jio Prime members who had availed Summer Surprise offer can now recharge their numbers at Rs. 309 to get 1 GB of 4G data for 56 days, as against 28 days earlier. Similarly, if you recharge with the Rs. 509 pack, you will get 2GBs of 4G data for 56 days, instead of 28 days.Meanwhile, Jio has launched a new recharge plan at Rs. 349, which includes 20 GBs of 4G data with a validity of 56 days without any daily limit. You can use the entire 20 GBs even in 1 day or over spend it wisely for 56 days as per your requirement. After you consume the 56 GBs of high speed data, the internet speed will be reduced to 128 kbps.Similarly, the Rs. 999, Rs. 1,999, Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 9,999 recharge options of Jio will now come with increased validity of 90 days, 120 days, 210 days and 390 days respectively, compared to 60 days, 90 days, 180 days and 36 days earlier.

However, to recharge you Jio prepaid connection in time, you need to know the validity of your earlier availed Summer Surprise offer or Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. Here is How to do that:



There are two ways to check details of your Reliance Jio plan: MyJio app and Jio website - jio.com.



How to check plan details using MyJio app:



1) Open MyJio app and login using your password or through the SIM verification.



2) Once you open the app you can see the balance on right hand side top. If you have used only the Summer Surprise Offer or the Jio Dhana Dhan Offer and has not done any other top up for additional data or for international roaming, then your balance will be shown as zero.



3) To know the validity of your existing plan, go to my plans under the main menu button on the left hand top. It will show you the plan under which you are currently registered, its validity and the amount of SMS and data available for the day.



How to check plan details online:



1) Open the jio.com website, and click on Sign in on the right hand side top.



2) You can log in to your account using your password or an OTP, which you will get on your Jio number.



3) After you log in, you can see your Jio balance on top.



4) Just below the "Summary" heading, you can see the number of days your existing plan - Summer Surprise or Dhan Dhana Dhan - is valid for.

5) After you check the validity of your existing plan, you can recharge your number to continue using Jio services, which is available under My Plans option. If you click on the recharge option, then it will show you the recharge options available for you.