Jio's Latest Offer: JioFi With Free Data, GST Starter Kit At Rs 1,999

Add image caption here

Reliance Jio, which has been in limelight for its cheap data and voice calls, has come up with a new plan to aid small traders to adopt Goods and Services Tax or GST, the newly launched taxation system, in a cost effective way. Under its latest offering, Jio is providing a GST compliance starter kit called, a JioFi wifi device with 24 GB of 4G data and unlimited voice calls for Rs 1,999. Reliance Jio is one of India's GST Suvidha Providers (GSP). GSPs have been set up to enable the taxpayer to comply with the provisions of the GST law. The GST starter kit will include a 'Jio-GST Solution', which will assist retailers to maintain records, file GST returns and to comply with the provisions of GST law.Here are details of the offer:Besides the JioFi device, the JioGST Starter Kit will include a software solution, unlimited voice calls and 24 GB of data and the Jio billing app for a period of one year. The combined value of all these is more than Rs 10,884, the company said.

Using this JioGST software, traders can simply scan and sell products without requiring printing bills for record purpose. The software will generate daily and monthly summaries of invoices for GST compliance. Along with this, traders will get "access to thousands of JioGST empanelled tax practitioners" and will be able to authorise professionals to file tax returns, according to the Jio website.



How to avail the benefits of JioGST Starter Kit



-Order JioGST Starter Kit on Jio.com-Once the JioFi device is delivered, visit your nearest Reliance Digital/DX Mini /Jio Store with the original invoice and JioFi Box for availing Jio SIM (carry your local Aadhaar card for completing the activation through e-KYC). You can also avail SIM home delivery option in select cities.-You will get a Jio SIM activated with Jio Prime plan benefits of unlimited voice, 2GB of data and 300 SMS every 28 days for 12 cycles.-Visit JioGST.com to register and create an account (if you have not created already)-Log in to your account on JioGST.com, select your GSTIN and pair your JioFi MSISDN to activate you JioGST Starter Kit