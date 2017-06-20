Jio Offers Up To 72 GB Of Free Data Under New Scheme. See Details Here

Highlights Jio's 20% extra data offer applicable for both Prime and new customers Offer valid on purchases on or after June 9, till stocks last, says Jio Additional data will be credited within 48 hours of recharge, it adds

Reliance Jio is offering 20 per cent or up to 72 GB of additional 4G data on purchase of select smartphones of brand LYF in a limited-period scheme. Jio's new offer is applicable for both existing Prime members and new customers. The "20% more data" scheme will be applicable on purchases made on or after June 9 and till stocks last, Jio added. This Jio offer is valid for 10 LYF brand smartphones: Earth 1, Earth 2, Water 1, Water 7S, Water 8, Water 10, Water 11, F1, F1S and Wind 4S, Reliance Jio Infocomm said on its website.Under Jio's "20% more data" offer, customers buying any of the eligible LYF smartphones along with a recharge of Rs. 309 or Rs. 509 will be entitled for one additional 4G data voucher of 6 GB or 12 GB respectively. According to Jio, the additional data will be credited within 48 hours of recharge.





The additional data vouchers can be availed for a maximum of six recharges during the entitlement period - between June 9, 2017 and March 31st, 2018, which means one can get free data to the tune of 72 GB in six recharges under this offer. In case of redeemed additional data vouchers, the data entitlement, if any, that remains unutilised at end of the recharge cycle period (March 31st 2018), will expire and be forfeited, Jio added.



How to activate additional dataJio has given few steps for availing of the "20% more data" scheme, according to its website:Put your Jio SIM in the eligible LYF handset you purchased.Download the MyJio application on the phone.Once you have installed the app, open My Jio App -> My Vouchers -> View Voucher -> Recharge my number -> Confirm Recharge-> Successful Recharge Notification.Thereafter, the applicable additional data voucher will reflect under the My Plans section.This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other alternative offer or promotion of a similar nature, Jio said.However, the eligible subscriber will be entitled to avail the benefits under the company's "Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan" scheme, till such time that it is available. If the eligible subscriber migrates from the eligible device to any other device, the offer benefits will be discontinued, it added.Aggressive tariff by Jio, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries, has led to heightened competition in the Indian telecom sector.Meanwhile, around 90 per cent of Reliance Jio users are estimated to have subscribed to its promotional Prime membership plan, according to a report by global financial services major Bank of America Merill Lynch. Around 76 per cent are ready to continue using Jio's service once the promotional period ends, it added."80 per cent of users have only one Jio SIM...90 per cent are Prime members, 84 per cent claim to have paid Jio the monthly top-up as well," BofA-ML added.