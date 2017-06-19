Jio Hiring Techies Across Various Locations In India. Details Here

India's newest telecom venture Reliance Jio backed by country's richest man Mukesh Ambani is planning to hire engineers and diploma holders in electronics or electrical across various locations in India. Reliance Jio the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd is a major disruptor in the Indian telecom industry ever since it launched its operations in September last year. Jio has been expanding its subscriber base at a fast speed and in the month of April, Jio added 3.87 million subscribers.Reliance Jio is adding jobs and offering career opportunities in order to grow its telecom services. Reliance Jio's is hiring techies in various locations across India. For example, in Ranchi, Jio is hiring executives for engineering and technology vertical who can plan and develop a comprehensive plan for effective and timely delivery, who continuously work towards risk mitigation with proactive resolutions, who can handle and resolve rollout related issues and who can liaison with construction team for proposal and progress of network implementation of electrification of towers.In Guwahati, Jio is hiring executives with an engineering degree with experience of 8-15 years who have expertise in administering mobility and wireline network, multi-vendor switch and router configuration and installation.In Uttarakhand's capital- Dehradun Reliance Jio is hiring engineers with 3-8 years of experience for network optimization and optimization using Drive Test, Log and System KPI.In Kochi, Jio is looking for senior executives with minimum work experience of 10 years who will be hired as state Health, Safety, Environmental and Fire (HSEF) officer and will be responsible for establishing, developing and updating HSEF procedures, preparing training modules, conducting safety training programs and coordination for firefighting equipment maintenance.And, in Pune Jio is looking for executives with diploma in electronics for network deployment and optimization and service delivery.