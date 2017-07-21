Jio Fixed Line Broadband Plans 'Well On Track'. Details Here

Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani has said the company is "well on track" with its optical fibre plans. Reliance Jio, which offers telecom services under brand Jio, had until Friday disclosed little on its upcoming broadband services. With JioFiber already launched in some parts of cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, Jio aims to take up optical fibre as the next big growth opportunity. "Creating fixed-line high-speed broadband services is the next leap forward for our country. Jio remains well on track to bring world-class optic-fibre connectivity to enterprises, small businesses, homes and public spaces," Mr Ambani said while addressing RIL's 40th annual general meeting."Most of Jio's infrastructure for providing these services is already in place... I will regularly apprise you of the progress we make in each of these areas," Mr Ambani further said.Jio had earlier this year said it was testing a "JioFiber Preview Offer" in "select areas of Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara". At the time, Jio had said its network was in the process of being rolled out to other cities."This is the next big monetisation opportunity for Jio," he said while referring to fixed-line high-speed broadband services.India's telecom market is witnessing heightened competition with aggressive data pricing and free voice calls offerings from Jio. Many incumbent telecom operators have revised their data tariffs rapidly in a bid to protect market share.Jio's fixed wire offerings are expected to boost customer addition and profitability thereafter, some analysts say."In next level, we're very focussed in terms of giving fixed line connectivity to both home and enterprise," Mr Ambani said while answering shareholder queries at the company's 40th annual general meeting.Jio on Friday launched a 4G-ready handset targeted at the 50 crore Indians using a feature phone at present. Aimed to "make the 2G feature phone obsolete", JioPhone is priced in a way that the effective cost to be paid by a user will remain zero. A security deposit of Rs 1,500 needs to be paid at the time of purchase and the amount will be refunded the completion of 36 months or three years on return of the phone.Jio is also giving a cable to connect with the TV as a special accessory to display the phone content on a bigger screen.