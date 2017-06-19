Jio Effect: Vodafone Offers Unlimited Data At Rs 6 Per Hour

The price war in the Indian telecom market seems not getting over any time soon. The price war in the telecom sector intensified ever since Reliance Jio backed by India's richest individual Mukesh Ambani launched telecom services last September. Meanwhile, Vodafone India on Monday launched a plan under which it is offering internet at prices as low as Rs 6 per hour. Vodafone announced a new product, Vodafone SuperNight for prepaid customers, enabling truly unlimited 3G/4G data usage and download for five hours, at just Rs 29 beginning today. The pack can be activated any time of the day but will be applicable only during the subsequent five hours between 1 am to 6 am.Vodafone in a press release said, "Further, customers can make every night a SuperNight with unlimited repeat purchase of the Vodafone SuperNight and enjoy data at just Rs 6 hour."Announcing the launch of this innovative product, Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said, "We are delighted to bring Vodafone SuperNight to our customers under our 'Super' umbrella. Like all other 'Super' products, it breaks all price barriers that concern customers in their use of internet. Today's youth is born into mobility and mobile phone plays a central role in their life. It is both, their command center and companion rolled into one. Data is what keeps them connected. These SuperNight packs will enable them to download as much data as they want for five hours at a fixed, nominal price. It will help our customers to enjoy the SuperNetTM experience in a worry free manner, while remaining confidently connected on our best network ever."Vodafone added that, "the truly unlimited data offer on SuperNight can be best used to browse and download a variety of content from Vodafone Play, your one window to the world of entertainment, with 150 Live TV channels, over 14,000 movies and TV show titles and a wide range of all genres of music. The subscription to Vodafone Play is free."The SuperNight packs can be purchased via digital channels as well as all retail touch points. The customers can also dial *444*4# to activate the pack. The benefits can be enjoyed when connected to Vodafone SuperNet.Jio is also offering prepaid recharges starting Rs 19. This move from Vodafone could be seen as an effort to lower the impact of Jio. After creating havoc in the telecom sector with its rock-bottom prices, Jio has made incumbent players like Airtel, Idea and Vodafone to lower its prices and offer a slew of discounts.The telecom subscriber base in the country reached 1,198.89 million in April but growth continued its downward trend in line with slower pace of new customer additions by Reliance Jio.