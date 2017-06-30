Jio Effect: Now, BSNL Postpaid Users Get Up To 6 Times More Data

As the tariff war intensifies in India's telecom sector after the aggressive pricing by new entrant Reliance Jio, BSNL is offering up to six times additional data and free voice calls to its postpaid users from July 1. Keeping up with the heightened competition, state-owned telecom services provider BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is extending various benefits under its special tariff vouchers to its prepaid customers. "Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, after coming up with attractive plans for prepaid customers, has decided to offer up to six times more data on existing postpaid plans under postpaid mobile services with effect from July 1," BSNL said in a statement.Subscribers of BSNL's postpaid plan called 'Plan-99' will now get 250 MB of 2G/3G data. Under this plan, BSNL postpaid customers did not get any data earlier. Similarly, subscribers of 'Plan-225' will now get 1GB of 2G/3G data, instead of 200 MB earlier.Users of 'Plan-799' will now get 10 GB of 2G/3G data instead of 3 GB data earlier. Besides, they will also get unlimited voice calls.R K Mittal, director (CM), BSNL Board, said the operator is committed to providing affordable and efficient services to its customers. "We offer 'value for the money' plans to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry," Mr Mittal added.Aggressive mobile data pricing and free voice call offers by Jio have led to a highly competitive and responsive telecom market, pushing incumbent players to revise their existing offers to protect market share, some analysts say."The price war in the Rs. 1.5-trillion wireless telecom market will continue this fiscal year as well leaving bruised bottom lines," domestic rating agency Crisil said.Earlier, BSNL had increased data offering to its prepaid users in a bid to increase retention. Under the 'BSNL Chaukka - 444' plan, BSNL provides 4 GB of 3G data per day for a validity of 90 days, with a total of around 360 GB of data in a period of around three months. (With PTI inputs)