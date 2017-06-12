Jio Effect: In Recharge Of Rs 396, Idea Offers 70 GB Data For 70 Days

Amid a highly competitive telecom market in India, Idea Cellular is offering 70 GB of data to select prepaid customers at Rs 396. Idea Cellular, which announced a merger with the Indian unit of British telecom company Vodafone earlier this year, has come up with varying calling and data offers at a recharge of Rs 396 for its prepaid subscribers. Against a Delhi-based Idea number for example, the telecom company was offering unlimited Idea-to-Idea calls and 70 GB of 3G data valid for 70 days in a limited-period scheme. Explaining various benefits being offered for the specific number, an Idea Cellular customer care executive said the Rs 396 pack will include 3,000 minutes of local and STD calls to other networks.So, here's what some Idea Cellular prepaid customers in Delhi are receiving on the Rs 396 recharge, according to the customer care executive:Unlimited Idea-to-Idea local and STD calls3,000 minutes of local and STD calls to other networks (limits applicable)70 GB of 3G data with a daily limit of 1GB per day (service chargeable beyond daily limit)Mobile dataThe Rs 396 recharge pack will have a daily limit of 1GB of 3G data - which is high speed data - beyond which the service will be chargeable.CallsWhile Idea-to-Idea calls are free on this recharge, calls from Idea Cellular to other networks, as part of the Rs 396 recharge pack, will come with a daily limit of 300 minutes and a weekly limit of 1,200 minutes. Beyond the limits, the calls will be chargeable at 30 paise per minute, the executive said.Indian telecom industry is witnessing increasing competition wherein operators are announcing aggressive plans to counter data tariffs offered by new entrants Jio, some analysts say.Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of the Reliance Industries conglomerate, topped the chart in 4G network speed for the month of April with an all-time high download speed of 19.12 megabit per second, according to the latest report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. Telecom regulator TRAI collects and computes data download speed with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.Jio has announced a variety of recharge options - priced from Rs 19 to Rs 9,999 - to its prepaid subscribers, offering benefits including hundreds of MBs of 4G data.