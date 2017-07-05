Jio Effect: BSNL Revises Postpaid Plans, Offers Eight Times More Data In some of BSNL's revised plans, the quantum of data has been increased eight times compared to previous offerings.

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has revised some of its postpaid plans to add multifold data benefits. The data offers can be availed on postpaid plans starting at as little as Rs 99. BSNL's latest revision of data tariffs comes amid excessive competition in the Indian telecom market due to aggressive pricing by new entrant Reliance Jio, say some analysts. In some of BSNL's revised plans, the quantum of data has been increased eight times compared to previous offerings.Here are 10 things to know on BSNL's new plans to counter Jio:1. BSNL's new offers are applicable from July 1, 2017.2. Existing postpaid customers will get benefits of the revised plans, BSNL has said.3. Plan-99: BSNL has introduced 250 MB of data with this plan, which comes at a monthly rental of Rs. 99. Earlier, the telecom operator's this postpaid offering came without data. All other benefits under the plan remain unchanged.4. Plan-225: This Rs 225 per month plan will now come with 1,000 MB of high speed data compared with 200 MB earlier - a five-fold increase. Along with data, subscribers of this plan also get free calls worth Rs. 180.5. Plan-325: At a monthly rental of Rs 325, this plan will now come with 2,000 MB of high speed data. This marks an eight times surge in the amount of data offered under the postpaid plan by BSNL.6. Plan 525: At a monthly rental of Rs 525, BSNL's this portpaid plan will now include 3,000 MB of data - a six-fold raise compared with the 500 MB earlier.7. Plan 725: This plan now offers 5,000 MB of data compared with 1GB earlier. Called "Plan 725", this postpaid plan comes at a monthly rental of Rs. 725.8. BSNL has kept its data offering unchanged in some of its other postpaid plans . These include Plan 149, Plan 799, Plan 1,125 and Plan 1,525.9. Ever since Reliance Jio has stirred data tariffs in India's telecom sector, many incumbent telecom players have rapidly revised their postpaid and prepaid offerings in a bid to not lose out on their market shares, some analysts said.10. BSNL had last month introduced new special tariff vouchers (STVs) for its prepaid customers. BSNL launched a plan with 120GB of data and unlimited calls at Rs. 666. This BSNL recharge pack, called "Sixer 666" and priced at Rs. 666, comes with a validity of 60 days.Meanwhile, Reliance Jio Infocomm, which offers telecom services under brand Jio, once again emerged as the fastest 4G mobile service provider with an average download speed of 18.8 megabit per second (mbps) in June, data from regulator TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) showed. However, TRAI's broadband speed chart showed the average download speed on Jio network slightly dipped from 19.12 mbps recorded in May, but it continued to maintain a lead over others as the fastest 4G mobile service provider for the last seven months.