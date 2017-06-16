Jio Effect: BSNL Offers 4 GB Data Per Day At Rs 444. Details Here

Amid a highly competitive telecom landscape after the entry of Jio, BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced a new 3G mobile data offer priced at Rs 444 for its prepaid users. Called 'BSNL Chaukka - 444', the promotional prepaid pack offers 4GB of data per day with a validity of 90 days. Reliance Jio's free voice call offers and aggressive data tariffs have intensified competition in the Indian market, with incumbent telecom operators announcing tariff cuts.Here's what BSNL is offering under its Rs 444 special tariff voucher (STV):Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) said customers will get the benefit of "truly unlimited data" under the new STV-444."We are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to all segments of our mobile customers. We offer best prices to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry," BSNL director for consumer mobility RK Mittal said.BSNL had earlier offered another STV, called "Triple ACE", priced at Rs 333. Under this recharge, the telecom operator offered 3 GBs of data per day.Jio, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries, is offering a variety of recharge options and plans to give benefits of hundreds of GBs of 4G data to its prepaid and postpaid subscribers. While its prepaid recharge packs are priced between Rs. 19 and Rs. 9,999, Jio's postpaid plans range from Rs. 309 to Rs. 999 per month.Also, under another scheme, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries is offering 20 per cent extra data on purchase of select smartphones of brand LYF. Jio's '20% More Data Offer' is applicable for both existing Prime members and new customers.Meanwhile, True Balance, an app that enables prepaid smartphone customers to keep track of consumption of mobile data, has introduced a balance check service for Jio users. The free facility enables Jio users to monitor multiple SIMs in one view, get alerts of low balance and imminent expiry and monitor data usage.Besides Jio, True Balance provides balance checking services for other telecom companies including Vodafone, Airtel, Idea, Aircel and BSNL, according to its website.(With inputs from PTI)