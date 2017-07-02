Jio Effect: BSNL Offers 2GB Data/Day, Unlimited Voice Calls Under New Offer

State- run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been continuously launching new offers in a bid to not lose out to rival Reliance Jio although, Jio's " Summer Surprise Offer" and "Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer" are set to end in few days. In its latest offering BSNL has launched a plan with 120GB of data and unlimited calls at Rs 666. This BSNL recharge pack, named as "Sixer 666" and priced at Rs 666 has a validity of 60 days and aims to counter Jio's Rs 509 plan.BSNL's "Sixer 666" plan is aimed at pre-paid customers looking for both voice and data benefits as BSNL provides unlimited voice calls to any network and 2GB data per day at 3G speed under this plan."BSNL offers best prices & plan to our mobile customers considering present trend of usability in industry. We are committed to providing affordable and efficient services to all segments of our mobile customers," R.K. Mittal, director (CM), BSNL, said.Earlier BSNL had launched thewith 360GB bundled data at Rs. 444. "Chaukka 444," a special tariff voucher (STV) offers 4GB data per day for 90 days. BSNL said, it was a follow up offer after the successful response to BSNL's unlimited data offer "Triple ACE" STV of Rs 333, under which 3GB data per day was given.Last month, BSNL offered special combo vouchers worth Rs 786 and Rs 599 for its pre-paid mobile customers on Eid-ul-fitr. Last week, BSNL also extended itscustomers as well. Under these offers, subscribers of BSNL's post-paid plan called 'Plan-99' now get 250 MB of 2G/3G data compared to no data earlier.Similarly, subscribers of 'Plan-225' now get 1GB of 2G/3G data, instead of 200 MB earlier and users of 'Plan-799' now get 10 GB of 2G/3G data instead of 3 GB data earlier. Besides, they will also get unlimited voice calls.Analysts say, aggressive mobile data pricing and free voice call offers by Jio have led to a highly competitive and responsive telecom market, pushing incumbent players to revise their existing offers to protect market share. (With agency inputs)