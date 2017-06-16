Jio Effect: At Rs 786, RCom Offers 1 GB Data Per Day For 180 Days

Highlights RCom offering 180 GB of 3G/4G data for 180 days in '786 Pack' Data use beyond daily limit of 1 GB will be chargeable RCom's Rs 786 offer available till June 19

Amid intense competition in the telecom industry, Reliance Communications or RCom is offering 1GB of 3G/4G mobile data to its prepaid users. In its promotional special tariff voucher, called '786 Pack', RCom is offering 180 GB of 3G or 4G data with a validity of 180 days. Mobile data service beyond the daily limit of 1 GB will be chargeable, a customer care executive of RCom said. This offer is available till June 19 and the speed will be 4G or 3G "depending upon the area and the handset used by the customer", the executive said. Jio's aggressive pricing has led to strong competition in the telecom sector, leading other players to cut tariffs.BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced a new 3G mobile data offer priced at Rs 444 for its prepaid users. Called 'BSNL Chaukka - 444', the promotional prepaid pack offers 4GB of data with a validity of 90 days.Jio is offering a variety of recharge options and plans to give benefits of hundreds of GBs of 4G data to its prepaid and postpaid subscribers. While its prepaid recharge packs are priced between Rs 19 and Rs 9,999, Jio's postpaid plans range from Rs 309 to Rs 999 per month. Also, under another scheme, Reliance Jio is offering 20 per cent extra data on purchase of select smartphones of brand LYF. Jio's '20% More Data Offer' is applicable for both existing Prime members and new customers.