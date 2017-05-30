Jhanvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor's Brother Ishaan Khattar Trend After Showing Up At Baywatch Screening Together

Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar is not really a Bollywood party regular but dropped by at the Baywatch screening held in Mumbai on Monday with Jhanvi Kapoor in tow. Pictures of Ishaan carpooling with Sridevi's elder daughter sent the Internet into a meltdown of sorts making the two feature in top trends on Tuesday morning. Ishaan was behind the steering and was spotted in casuals with his cap worn backwards while the paparazzi got glimpses of Jhanvi from the backseat. Jhanvi was simple and pretty in white. While checking in into the venue, Ishaan appeared slightly perturbed by the shutterbugs but managed to escort Jhanvi inside safely. Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch releases in India on June 2. The beachside drama hit screens in the US on May 26.
However, Ishaan and Jhanvi are also trending for reports stating that Shahid is reportedly upset with dating rumours about the two, of which, he had warned his brother previously.
Also attending the screening of Baywatch were Varun Dhawan, Fugly actor Mohit Marwah, Angad Bedi and Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who will soon be launched in Bollywood by the 51-year-old superstar. Pyaar Ka Punchnama star Kartik Aaryan was also there.
Meanwhile, Ishaan Khattar has been roped in for Iranian director Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, a film set in India. Ishaan has already begun shooting for the film, which also stars Malayalam actor Malavika Mohanan. Previously, Ishaan was seen in a cameo in Shahid Kapoor's critically acclaimed drug drama Udta Punjab. Jhanvi is expected to make her Bollywood debut with a Karan Johar film.