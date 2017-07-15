Jhanvi Kapoor Paints Mumbai Pink Jhanvi Kapoor, a bonafide celebrity even before her Bollywood debut, knows how to deal with the paparazzi

Jhanvi Kapoor wore a pink suit for comfy travelling She tackled the paparazzi with grace at the airport Jhanvi Kapoor, 19, will be launched in Bollywood by Karan Johar kurta and palazzo combo with gota detailing. We love the pastel shade on Jhanvi, who tackled the paparazzi like always - with grace. Jhanvi Kapoor is a bonafide celebrity even before her Bollywood debut has been finalised - reportedly a Karan Johar-film.









Actress Sridevi's elder daughter Jhanvi was photographed at the Mumbai airport on Friday evening dressed in a pinkand palazzo combo withdetailing. We love the pastel shade on Jhanvi, who tackled the paparazzi like always - with grace. Jhanvi Kapoor is a bonafide celebrity even before her Bollywood debut has been finalised - reportedly a Karan Johar-film. Jhanvi's day-to-day outings keep the paparazzi on its toes and often find top position on the trends list. Take a look at Jhanvi's airport style statement.Jhanvi Kapoor's other excursions which made headlines comprise her gym sessions, date with her friends like Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara and her outings with her sister Khushi and mother Sridevi.Jhanvi Kapoor is expected to debut opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter in Karan Johar's Hindi remake of Hollywood film. She was earlier rumoured to be cast opposite Tiger Shroff in, however, Sridevi told mid-day, she was not keen on Jhanvi signing that film.Earlier this month, Ishaan received an invitation from the Kapoors for the screening of Sridevi's MOM . Jhanvi also invited Sara to the do. And before that, Jhanvi and Ishaan watched Hollywood Baby Driver together Jhanvi Kapoor is the elder daughter of Sridevi and her husband Boney Kapoor. Jhanvi's younger sister is Khushi. Actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula (born to Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie) are Jhanvi's half-siblings.