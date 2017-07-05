Jhanvi Kapoor Joined By Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khattar At MOM Screening

Jhanvi Kapoor attended the screening of MOM on Tuesday, the much awaited upcoming movie starring her mother, veteran actress Sridevi. Jhanvi, 19 and her younger sister Khushi were photographed being driven in to the theatre - Jhanvi acknowledged the paparazzi with a smile while we only caught a glimpse of Khushi, who was in the backseat. Joining the Kapoor daughters at the theatre were Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khattar (Shahid Kapoor's half-brother). Both Jhanvi and Sara are looking forward to careers in Bollywood - Sara is making her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath and Jhanvi's maiden project is reported to be under the guidance of Karan Johar. Recently, Jhanvi has also been hanging out with Ishaan, who she is also rumoured to be dating. Ishaan will feature in a full-fledged role in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds.
Highlights
- Jhanvi and Khushi arrived together at the screening
- Sara and Ishaan drove in separately
- Sridevi and Boney Kapoor were also there
Also attending the screening were Sridevi along with her MOM co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and her filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor, who also produces the film. Veteran actress Rekha, Sophie Choudry, Tiger Shroff and designer Manish Malhotra were also on the list of invitees.
Jhanvi and Sara are not just potential contemporaries, they are also good friends. The duo often make trips to salons together and are spotted at the airport. Sara and Jhanvi were mostly in each other's company at Karan Johar's birthday bash in May. However, the MOM screening is perhaps the first time Sara, Jhanvi and Ishaan were spotted together in one venue.
While an official announcement about Jhanvi's debut is awaited, it is reported that she will co-star with Ishaan in the Hindi remake of Fault In The Stars, expectedly produced by Mr Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan.
Meanwhile, MOM is directed by Ravi Udyawar and also stars Akshaye Khanna. MOM is scheduled to hit screens on July 7.